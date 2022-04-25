Watch
World Penguin Day: Tulsa Zoo celebrates 20 years of penguins

Keith Srakocic/AP
Two juvenile African Penguins splash and swim in the penguin habitat at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The birds that hatched at the aviary in December of 2017, were just introduced to the water and exhibit under observation to assure they acclimate well to the surroundings. African Penguins are an endangered species, with less than 25,000 pairs remaining the wild. The National Aviary's penguins are part of a breeding program to ensure the population of African Penguins. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 15:36:27-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo celebrated World Penguin Day on Monday with a reminder about its penguin exhibit's beginning 20 years ago.

The zoo posted photos of some of the penguin statues that it sold when raising money for the exhibit that Tulsans can now see across town.

The zoo sold 107 penguin statues to companies, businesses and individuals to raise $200,000 to complete the exhibit in 2002.

