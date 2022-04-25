World Penguin Day: Tulsa Zoo celebrates 20 years of penguins

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo celebrated World Penguin Day on Monday with a reminder about its penguin exhibit's beginning 20 years ago.

The zoo posted photos of some of the penguin statues that it sold when raising money for the exhibit that Tulsans can now see across town.

The zoo sold 107 penguin statues to companies, businesses and individuals to raise $200,000 to complete the exhibit in 2002.

