Sapulpa Salvation Army group aims to help growing homeschool population

SAPULPA, Okla. — According to the latest U.S. Census statistics, 5% of Oklahoma’s students are homeschooled.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a big proponent of that.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Sapulpa is making sure that it can help families who choose this method of teaching for their children.

Club Director Mallory Parker and Program Director Cheyanne Ware have a soft spot when it comes to this program.

“Both of us have young kiddos that were starting school in the peak COVID time where so many people had to make those decisions whether or not they were gonna send their kids to school or put them into a home school program,” said Parker.

“With that, we both got some personal experience with our kids and knew that there was an entire demographic of people that would love to be able to expose their kids to something like art, where they might not be able to teach that themselves," she said.

Classes will run about an hour and a half Monday through Friday and will cost up to $5 depending on the mini course.

A lot of work went into making sure that this program would truly benefit the community.

"We utilize lots of surveys, lots of word of mouth. Sapulpa's not a huge community, but they're strong- and they have no problems communicating what they wanna see, and we like to implement as many of those as possible," said Parker.

Ware said the most important part of creating programs like this is seeing the difference they make.

"It's great to see the impact with your own eyes and be able to see it and have your hand in it. Just every day, we see the difference we're making and if there's a need, we want to meet it," she said.

Parker wholeheartedly agreed.

"I think one of the biggest, most rewarding things that we have to offer is that this is a community we grew up in and that our kids are growing up in and we get to aid in those kids that are the future, that are the future teachers, doctors, engineers," she said.

To register and join the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Summer Homeschool program, visit their website online. There, you can also learn about other programs they offer the community.

