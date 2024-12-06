Sapulpa High School and Sapulpa Junior High School in Distance Learning Friday

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa High School and Sapulpa Junior High School will be in Distance Learning on Friday, December 6, due to a gas issue that must be repaired on campus.

The schools said students will need to log into Schoology to complete assignments.

According to Sapulpa Public Schools, first-hour Sapulpa Middle School students who have athletics should report to the Middle School for the first hour.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

