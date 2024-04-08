Sapulpa eclipse-watchers listen to Pink Floyd

SAPULPA, Okla. — Many people may have blasted Bonnie Tyler's 1980s ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” through their speakers on April 8. However, some people in Sapulpa had a bit more of a psychedelic music choice.

Those in the Sapulpa area took the time to come together to listen to “Dark Side of the Moon,” that famous album by Pink Floyd, and watch an eclipse.

Row after row of cars filled the Tee Pee Drive-In.



Some had seen an eclipse before — whether it was back in 2017 or decades ago, like Lorrieann McCutcheon, who last saw one when she was in second or third grade.

She jumped at the chance to witness one again, telling 2 News she was “very elated because I definitely wanted to see that again before I got too old to see it.”

It goes without saying she’s a big fan of the Floyd, along with her family.

2 News Oklahoma Lorrieann McCutcheon in her Pink Floyd shirt.

“They’re Pink Floyd freaks too," McCutcheon said, "and my grandkids are all Pink Floyd freaks.”

We even sat down with two younger listeners — Beau and Hunter Harrison, 7 and 10. Hunter said the progressive rock band was "pretty good" while Beau said, "I kinda like it."

Their mother, Meghan Alcala, told us they did not have the day off from school, saying, "I took them out today. They had to come out and check it out.”

The Tee Pee Drive-In started playing the album so that when the eclipse hit maximum totality, the song “Great Gig in the Sky” began, creating a euphoric atmosphere. Nothing pairs better than the two.

Asked what she thought about the eclipse as the moon said goodbye to the sun and the album neared its end, McCutcheon said, “The whole experience was good, and my kids were here, and my grandson was here… so, it was just a something you won’t forget for the rest your life.”

As for if she thinks this will be the last time she watches an eclipse, she replied, "No."

“As long as I make it to the next one," she added, "I’m gonna ride this one out as far as it goes.”



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

