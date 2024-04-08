Watch Now
TOTALITY: Tulsans, 2 News travel to Arkansas for eclipse

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 08, 2024
RUSSELLVILLE, Ar. — Hundreds of people lined the streets of Russellville, Arkansas on Monday to get a glimpse of a total eclipse.

2 News crews also watched the totality in Arkansas after re-routing due to cloud cover in southeastern Oklahoma.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon gets directly in between the Earth and the sun. Essentially, the moon is casting its shadow on the Earth. 

These events can only ever happen during the new moon phase. A lunar cycle takes 29.5 days, but solar eclipses don't always happen during new moons. Usually, the moon's shadow goes just above or just below the earth. 

But on April 8, the shadow will go directly over parts of North America. 

