Sand Springs Animal Welfare announces new facility

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Animal Welfare is opening a new facility to address the issue of overcrowding in its current shelter, which will allow improved care and resources for animals.

The new facility will be located on the west side of town near Wekiwa Road and N 129th W. Ave. near the Case Community Center and Case Park.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare said in a statement the new facility will be more than 7,000 square feet, the previous facility was 2,968 square feet and was located near a wastewater treatment plant.

The facility is funded by 2022 General Obligation Bonds and has a budget of around $3 million.

Sand Springs City Manager, Mike Carter, is excited about the much-needed upgrades.

"We are thrilled to see this much-needed project come to fruition," Carter. said "The current shelter is overcrowded, and it's time for a facility that can adequately serve our community's needs. This new Animal Welfare Facility represents progress and compassion for both our residents and our vulnerable pet population."

Construction is set for early spring and is expected to be finished in a year or less.

