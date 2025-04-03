Salvation Army’s Broken Arrow youth center shutting down

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Several viewers reached out to 2 News concerned that the Salvation Army is shutting down its youth center in Broken Arrow. Parents are advocating for it to stay open, saying it’s needed in the community.

“It was kind of panic mode for me trying to find somewhere, and I was grateful when I found them,” said Brandi Rodriguez.

A few months ago Brandi Rodriguez’s job transitioned back into the office so she needed an afterschool plan for her 7-year-old son Sebastian.

That’s where the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Youth Center in Broken Arrow fit.

“They don’t judge,” said Rodriguez. “They’re amazing people that work up there and you can tell they’re there for the kids and for the right reasons. He’s just so happy every day and I’ve got him off of electronics which is like I’ve got my kid back.”

Rodriguez said the learning the center is shutting down came as a blow to her and the other families that rely on their services.

“All of a sudden you’re like left in the dark like what are you going to do now,” said Rodriguez.

The closure isn’t just impacting the after school and summer programs but also swim teams at Broken Arrow Public Schools.

BAPS says the swim teams practice at the youth center.

In a statement, the district said,

“We have a lease agreement that will keep our team practicing there for the remainder of the school year, through July, but we don’t yet have a solid contingency plan for when that expires. Our athletic staff are currently looking for options, because our own natatorium – paid for with a previous bond – is still in the planning stage. We are not scheduled to break ground on that facility for a few more months, and it will be at least a year before it’s completed once construction is underway.”

“I would love for somebody to be able to come in and take over,” said Rodriguez.

As families advocate for a new owner to take over, the Salvation Army says their decision to shut down the center comes after years of close monitoring.

In a statement, Area Commander Major Carlyle Gargis said,

“After careful consideration, The Red Shield Youth Center in Broken Arrow will officially close on May 24th. This decision follows years of closely monitoring community needs and operational demands to ensure the best possible use of resources in serving local youth.

The primary factors leading to this decision include:

A sustained decrease in the number of young people utilizing the Center.

The growth of alternative youth programs and services within the community.

We are deeply grateful for the many lives impacted through the Center’s programs over the years and appreciate the support of our staff, volunteers, and community partners who made this work possible. Appreciation is extended to the community for their understanding during this change.”

