Saint Francis Health System takes over Bristow hospital to restore care

BRISTOW, Okla. — Change is coming for the rural community of Bristow as Saint Francis Health System officially takes over the local hospital today.

Saint Francis announced a five-year lease agreement last November. The health system started running the facility as an urgent care center while pursuing full hospital licensing. A grand opening and blessing will be held later this morning at 10 a.m.

Saint Francis says they are committed to bringing full hospital services back to Bristow.

For a community of just over 4,000 people, losing and regaining hospital services three times has been a huge inconvenience. The problems began in December 2021 when Endeavor Healthcare lost their lease, announcing new ownership would take over starting New Year's Eve.

Carrus Health quickly stepped in with city approval, but licensing issues and required repairs kept the doors closed for nearly two years. Many Bristow residents had to travel long distances to other areas like Sapulpa and Tulsa for their healthcare needs.

"Sapulpa is probably about a 30 minute drive and Tulsa could be anywhere from 45 to an hour depending on traffic and the time of day," Bristow resident Ms. Abraham said.

Carrus finally reopened the hospital in November 2023, nearly two years later, before Saint Francis announced their takeover.

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