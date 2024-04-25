RSU students stand against victim-blaming on Denim Day

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The last Wednesday of April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is known as Denim Day.

Across the globe, people wear the fabric to support survivors of sexual assault and take a stand against victim blaming.

Students at Rogers State University spent April 24 doing just that.

"Victim blaming makes my heart hurt," said Cambrey Harrison, a student at RSU.

Harrison stopped by RSU's booth for Denim Day. She said events like this are key in supporting survivors of sexual assault and changing attitudes about who's to blame.

"It shouldn't matter what the person was wearing. There's no excuse to do unspeakable acts upon people, and it just hurts," Harrison said.

The story behind Denim Day goes back to Italy in the 1990s. A court overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans.

In protest, women in the Italian Parliament wore denim to work. The movement spread worldwide, reaching the campus at RSU.

Its Title IX coordinator, Jeana Rae Conn, said the blame game goes beyond clothing.

"Did you fight back? Did you say no? How much had you had to drink? Why were you out at 3 a.m.?" Conn said. "At the end of the day, the individual that is to be blamed for a rape is the person that chose to take whatever thoughts are in their mind, those intrusive thoughts, and to act on them, regardless of any consequences, regardless of what it does to the person."

The booth was stocked with stickers, posters, and resources. Students and staff gathered around, donning denim.

"The way you present yourself should not be an excuse for anybody to take what you hold sacred. Just because I'm wearing a crop top or just because I'm wearing shorts or skinny jeans, or you can see my bra strap, that's no excuse for rape or sexual harassment," Harrison said.

For students like Harrison, Denim Day is a sign of hope for a future without victim-blaming.

