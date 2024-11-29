Route 66 Christmas Chute becoming a Thanksgiving tradition for many

SAPULPA, Ok — The Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa is quickly becoming a Thanksgiving tradition for many people throughout Oklahoma.

AJ Kirkpatrick and his family are visiting from Oklahoma City and make it a point to stop by each year.

“We come here every year to Sapulpa to see our family and so it’s been a nice thing to add on to our holiday traditions with our families, and we always stop by on our way out town and I think this is probably our 4th time visiting,” said Kirkpatrick.

One of the highlights for this family are the massive display of Christmas decorations and festive lights.

“It’s kind of magical to get to walk down here and see all of the colors and all of the festivities and enjoy the smores and everything,” said his wife, Rebecca.

One of the biggest attractions is the Okie Igloo Village, where people can sit inside a private, heated igloo.

“They are the little pop-ups that you see out here, and they are heated, and they have Bluetooth speakers. They fit anywhere from 8-10 people with a different theme in each one,” said employee Toni Richmond.

Each igloo features a toasty electric fireplace, cozy blankets and pillows, access to board games and of course, unlimited areas to capture that perfect holiday photo.

The chute also features a host of food trucks plus rows and rows of overhead ornaments and countless holiday-themed spots.

Last year, roughly 500,000 people visited during the holiday season and organizers say they expect the same number or higher this year.

