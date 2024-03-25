Rogers County Commissioners work to combat “serious opioid problem” in community

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioners say the area has a serious opioid problem and they’re hoping grant money can help them address it. At a County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, they approved a resolution which will help them with the grant application. The Rogers County Sheriff says his deputies see the problem firsthand.

“I’m thankful for any money that can be pushed in that direction,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

Sheriff Scott Walton knows firsthand how the opioid crisis impacts his community. He says deputies' use of NARCAN, a medicine that can help prevent opioid overdoses, shows the severity of the problem.

“When we first got NARCAN in our patrol cars, it was a deal to deploy NARCAN and save a life,” said Sheriff Walton. “We spray it like fly spray right now.”

He says grant money that could soon be coming to Rogers County could help. The Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Monday mooning. It creates the Rogers County Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee and sets the stage for the county to apply for $506,158.

“Rogers County has a serious opioid problem and the alarming thing is it’s in our youth,” said District 3 Rogers County Commissioner Ron Burrows.

Ron Burrows says with a focus on helping the next generation, it can curb the problem early.

“There’s hardly one person, one family that has not been touched in a very dramatic, negative, way with opioid addiction,” said Burrows.

The money would be earmarked for specific goals; promoting equitable access to services, improving outcomes for people suffering from addiction and investing in youth prevention programs.

“The best deal I see out of it, is money allocated toward school resource officers in an effort to help and prevent and educate and do some things there at that early level,” said Sheriff Walton.

Right now, Oklahoma has about $25 million dollars after opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers were sued for their role in the opioid crisis. More money is expected from the Opioid Abatement Revolving Fund this legislative session.

The grant application is due Friday March 29. The Commissioners say it’s likely they’ll find out if they get the grant money this summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

