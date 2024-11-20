Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office tackling fentanyl problem with body scanning machine

CLAREMORE, Okla. — While guns and knives are harder to smuggle into jails, dangerous drugs like Fentanyl are easier to conceal.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is tackling the growing problem with a body scanning machine.

The scanner shows jailers what’s actually inside a person, as opposed to simply performing a routine pat-down.

Corporal TJ Richardville said this machine is a game changer.

“It’s helped us numerous times in solving the problem of, yes, they’ve got something, so we are able to isolate them before it’s introduced to the facility, and it’s protected us in that way and protected them by not being able to use those things,” he said.

Jailers told 2 News inmates will use any means necessary to get their dangerous substances and contraband inside.

“They use basic things. I mean they use Ziploc bags they use Saran wrap and they will put it inside themselves, not necessarily just swallowing it, they will put it other places,” said Richardville.

It’s a simple 30-second body scan similar to what you might see at the airport.

An image is produced that reveals if anything foreign is hidden inside the body.

One of the biggest dangers jailers are seeing right now is Fentanyl.

We did some digging and discovered that the drug was involved in more than four out of five opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022.

Undersheriff Jon Sappington said the machine is incredibly successful.

“Before we had this machine in place, we had four individuals who overdosed that we brought in Narcan and performing medical procedures back there trying to resuscitate and then once we put this machine in place, the only time we’ve had one since is the week that this machine went down,” said Sappington.

The machines can run upwards of $120,000.

Earlier this month, 2 News spoke with Wagoner County after fentanyl was smuggled into the jail and two people were hospitalized.

Possible jail fentanyl exposure another example of new tech needed, sheriff says

Sheriff Elliott said he knows how the substance was able to go undetected. Without body scanners used by other counties in Green Country, he said, materials hidden inside inmates' bodies can't be detected by jailers so easily.

"But with this medical grade scanner we can put inmates on it do a scan, and then the detention officer themselves will be able to see if there's little baggies up in them or if there's something in that body that should not be there," the sheriff said.

"I think this is a piece of technology that will save lives. I think this is a piece of technology that the county needs to invest in, because the more we can keep injuries out of our jail and overdoses out of our jail, the less of a liability there is on the county."

