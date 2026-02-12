Rockford reboot? Who can fill James Garner's shoes?

TULSA, Okla. — Beloved Oklahoman James Garner is remembered for many iconic roles, including private eye Jim Rockford on 'The Rockford Files.'

The classic 70s drama featured Garner as a private investigator barely skating by on charm and grit. The show won five Emmys over its six-season run, including one for Best Drama series and a Best Actor award for Garner.

The show had new life in the 90s when Garner returned to the role for a series of television movies. The Norman native died in 2014 at 86.

Now, decades after the show ended, it is being rebooted with David Boreanaz in the starring role.

In a post on Instagram Boreanaz wrote "Grateful. Thank you, James, GiGi, and NBC."

GiGi is Garner's daughter, who brought several pieces from his career to Tulsa to be part of the OKPop Museum.

