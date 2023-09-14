OKPOP Museum set to display James Garner collection

TULSA, Okla. — The OKPOP Museum is giving you the chance for a sneak peak at an upcoming exhibit.

James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, will be displaying some of her fathers collection from his time in Hollywood and life.

Gigi will be a special guest on Friday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be available for a meet and greet.

Afterwards, patrons will be able to walk around the museum and view the collection, which includes her father's costume from "Maverick", items from the movie "The Notebook", photos from the March on Washington, and a variety of photos of him with Martin Luther King Jr., Dean Martin, Natalie Wood and even royalty.

James was best known for his role as Brett Maverick, a card shark in the TV show "Maverick", and for his role as private eye James Garner in "The Rockford Files".

James was born James Scott Bumgarner, in Norman, OK, on Sept. 22, 1957. He earned two Purple Hearts in the Korean War before pursuing acting. One of his Purple Hearts will be on display as well.

After James's passing in 2014 at the age of 86, Gigi wanted her father to be remembered not only as an actor, but as a father, a friend and an Oklahoman.

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and is first come first served. The OKPOP Museum is located at 422 N. Main Street in the Tulsa Arts District.

