Rock star Tom Morello headlines Woody Guthrie Center award night benefiting community

TULSA, Okla. — Renowned musician Tom Morello accepted the annual Woody Guthrie Prize inside Cain's Ballroom before giving an impassioned speech of social activism and performing an acoustic show Sept. 25.

Past winners include Bruce Springsteen, Kris Kristofferson, and John Mellencamp, among others.

Since the Woody Guthrie Center’s 2013 opening in downtown Tulsa it has sought to preserve and promote the legacy of Woody Guthrie: musical innovation and advocating social change.



Director of The Woody Guthrie Center, Cady Shaw, told 2 News the event is as much about Tulsa's people and culture as it is about the honoree.

"Northeast Oklahoma is a really interesting hot pocket of culture," Shaw said.

While the folk legend hailed from Okemah and not Tulsa, he inspired seeds of the Tulsa Sound, said Anna Canoni, Guthrie's granddaughter.

"Wherever he went, Woody was steeped in the music and the arts of that community," Canoni told 2 News. "The fact that there is even a designated arts district in Tulsa, I think, would've been fantastic. Woody would've loved that."



Morello himself was quick to credit Guthrie and his background for fueling his own musical inspiration and social activism.

"Woody's music addressed many of the same issues facing us today: poverty, police brutality, immigrant rights, racial and economic inequality," Morello said during his acceptance speech Wednesday night.

Morello, originally famous for 90s bands Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, received the award on stage from Canoni.

"Tom Morello is someone that really walks the walk and talks the talk," Shaw said. "He stands up for what he believes in and he supports voices that don't really get to be platformed."

"(Guthrie) wrote hard-hitting songs for hard hit people," Canoni added. "Tom does that as well. And he really speaks truth to power. Not scared."

While celebrating a rock star, championing Tulsa's history to empower its culture is not lost on the occasion.

"100% of the funds that we raise in this event go back to community programming, whether it's educational programming for school children to come visit (or) whether it's classes we teach," Shaw said.

"Again, it's about a large swath of people. It's not about a specific style or genre or person," Canoni said. "So I think woody would've been really proud to be part of this community."

