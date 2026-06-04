ROAD CLOSED: Busy Broken Arrow intersection to close for 6 months to fix flooding issues

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One of Broken Arrow's busiest intersections will shut down for about six months starting on June 15 as crews work to fix a long-standing flooding problem.

The intersection at E 101st Street and S Garnett Road will be completely closed while workers raise the roadway to eliminate recurring flood issues. The project is expected to wrap up by the holidays, weather permitting, with a full mile of Garnett widened, upgraded, and improved by next summer.

Tulsa County Commissioner of District 3 Kelly Dunkerley said the closure is unavoidable given the scope of the work.

"There's really no other way to do it. Too much dirt work, drainage work, and widening, so the intersection will not be open at all during construction," Dunkerley said.

Dunkerley described the dual purpose of the effort.

"This is a flood mitigation project as much as it is a road project," Dunkerley said.

Once complete, the current road surface will effectively be underground; the roadway is being raised to a higher elevation to keep it above floodwaters. Dunkerley said the finished project will have a broad impact on the area.

"When it's done, it'll solve a lot of traffic problems in the South Tulsa Metro," Dunkerley said.

The $12 million project is funded largely by federal dollars, with nearly $9 million coming from federal sources.

During construction, detours will route drivers onto 91st Street, 111th Street, Mingo Road, and S 129th East Avenue.

Nancy, a former Broken Arrow resident who lived in the city for 32 years, said the project is long overdue. She still visits a nearby park regularly and has firsthand experience with the flooding at the intersection.

"I'd have to detour, go through a neighborhood, turn around, come back…that was kind of a drag, especially if I was on a time limit," Nancy said.

She welcomed the project but urged planners to keep drivers in mind during construction.

"Make it safe, make it well, but please give us some other detours that are safe and maybe, you know, time. Shave off some time, because we must get to our destination as well," Nancy said.

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