RISING FLU CASES: Drive-thru testing clinic opens up in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Flu cases have been on the rise since the year’s start and keep rising in Green Country.

Flu hospitalizations rose from 353 to 512 in the last week of January, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

To make it easier for people to get tested for flu or COVID-19, St. Francis’ Warren Clinic reopened its drive-thru lanes.

"We've seen a large increase in activity for influenza within the community," said Dr. Brent Dennis, the Warren Clinic’s chief medical officer.

Oklahoma State Department of Health

The OSDH reported the rate of positive flu cases rose 36% in the last week of January.

"We've found this to be causing a high demand for our emergency rooms throughout the community as well as our urgent cares," Dennis explained.

2 News Oklahoma Dr. Brent Dennis, Chief Medical Officer for the Warren Clinic

“As we've done in the past, opening up a drive-through testing site for those who have mild or moderate symptoms and just need convenient and quick testing has a great opportunity for those patients to avoid an unnecessary urgent care or ER trip and allows those who need those spots to be able to get in sooner and be seen sooner,” he added.

Dennis told us there’s no need to make an appointment; insurance covers a small fee.

When asked how long it took her to pass through, one woman named Mar told us, “It was actually really fast, so that was really great.”

She stopped by 6600 S. Yale Ave. for a flu and COVID test before heading back to work.

“You don't have to worry about getting out of your car and everything like that, so it was very convenient,” she said. “I actually enjoyed the experience.”

First, drive up to the booth and sign in with an ID and health insurance card.

After that, drive into the bay and meet the clinic staffer, who will perform a nose swab. Once that happens, patients can carry on with the rest of their day.

When 2 News tried out the drive-thru, it only took five minutes from start to finish.

Results can be sent to one’s phone as fast as a few minutes or up to a few days.

The drive-thru clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8am-8pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-6pm.

For more information, click here.

