Rising coffee prices causing problems for Tulsa shops, consumers

TULSA, Okla. — The rich aroma of roasted coffee beans fills the air at Topeca’s beloved café, drawing in patrons eager for their daily fix.

John Gaberino and his dedicated team take pride in sourcing high-quality beans from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, but recent market shifts have forced them to confront a harsh reality — rising prices.

“We’ve recently done a 10 percent increase on all of our coffee products,” Gaberino said. This decision, he explains, was not made lightly but was a necessary response to a “perfect storm” of weather-related challenges impacting coffee production both in the U.S. and Central America.

For coffee lovers, the implications are far-reaching. The global price of coffee has more than doubled over the last year, with beans now going for around $4 per pound.

“Just to give you an idea, a dollar increase per pound translates to a 5-cent increase for an espresso or an 8-ounce cup of coffee,” Gaberino said.

Currently, the average price of a cup of coffee in the U.S. is $3.08. For a latte, it's close to $6. For those who indulge in a daily brew, this adds up to about $21 a week.

However, that cost could soon escalate even more, particularly due to ongoing trade tensions stemming from the former Trump administration’s trade war with Canada.

Topeca’s coffee shop relies on decaffeinated beans imported from Vancouver, meaning any tariff increases could directly affect local pricing.

“If I get charged 25 percent more, I have to pass that on. I’ve got to maintain our margin,” Gaberino explained. “If there is an increase in costs, consumers will see that reflected in what they pay.”

How much consumers will ultimately pay is still uncertain, as it depends on how businesses choose to respond to these rising costs.

For now, the rich scent of freshly roasted coffee will continue to entice customers at Gaberino's café, but the lingering question remains — will coffee aficionados be willing to dig deeper into their pockets?

“The hope is that consumers will be willing to spend an extra ten cents to ensure that the cup of coffee keeps pouring,” he said, as the sound of roasting beans fills the background.

As the café navigates these challenges, it remains a community hub where the powerful aroma of coffee continues to draw in the loyal patrons of Topeca.

