'Respect, character and discipline': Tulsa youth team learns from OKC Thunder

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed the Western Conference Championship and punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, but with millions of eyes on them, they're inspiring young players.

2 News joined practice for the Oklahoma Starterz youth basketball team whose players are already setting their sights on the NBA.

Many players said the Thunder is a team they look up in different aspects of their lives.

"Win or lose despite facing hardships, you know losing is a big deal it makes people sad but don’t think about what other people think of you like, just keep going despite transgressions, like work hard," said Oscar Patterson a player on the team.

We first met the Oklahoma Starterz when they volunteered in the Tulsa community being the mentors for the younger kids there.

Using the OKC Thunders's mission for success on and off the court as inspiration.

"They say how you are off the court is how you're going to be on the court. You know the three things we try to teach here is respect, character and discipline," said Coach Chadd Carter.

"We teach them here the basic fundamentals of life. I don’t have a girls team but young men to observe the Oklahoma City Thunder and to get ready for the next level because that’s what they’re doing and that’s what we’re doing," said Carter.

The players said the access to the Thunder makes it all seem achievable.

"Other states don’t have like the opportunities we have to get like great games and see OKC play. So like I like to say, I’m super grateful to have like the access to go play, to go watch like the greatest people of our generation play," said Patterson.

As the Thunder made their way to the finals the young team had some words of advice for them.

"Personally, I would say don’t worry about what anybody else would say about you just worry about yourself," said Andres Williams.

"Probably like just keep doing your thing and just don’t worry about no one else," Aiden Williams said.

"Keep your head up and keep working hard," explained Ashtin Sanders.

This is all advice they are being given as the Oklahoma Starterz head to their own championship on May 31.

