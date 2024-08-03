30 YEARS: Tulsa non-profit's anniversary honors community at 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — The South Tulsa Community House is celebrating 30 years of serving while trying to show positivity near 61st and Peoria.

Over the years, that area has faced challenges with crime and systemic issues, which STCH tries to tackle.

"I want people to know that there are a lot of great people that live here. 61st and Peoria is a welcoming community," said STCH Executive Director Joan Calvert. "We welcome community leaders to stand up to help us in the area and our efforts to really change and revitalize this area."

The organization hosted a block party anniversary celebration welcoming all surrounding neighbors. Hundreds showed up to eat snow cones, play in bouncy houses and the Tulsa Fire Department used their hose as a sprinkler.

The event aimed to share positive stories from the area and offer resources to those in need.

"We are extremely hopeful for the area we know that there are a lot of people working together to see 61st and Peoria win," Calvert said.

STCH offers numerous services, including food, family support, and assistance with medical needs, among many others.

As STCH staff and volunteers met neighbors, they all took part in the event.

The staff said it was the neighboring community members who got them out of bed every day for work.

"This is what drives me to come to work every day these people and the energy and just being a part of this community," said Vanessa Villanueva community coordinator with STCH.

The block party welcomed people of all ages. Kids and their parents enjoyed what the event had to offer even saying it was like a festival for that community.

"They give out good prizes and they are real friendly and you can't beat a snowcone and a hotdog out in this weather," said parent Annarita Deere.

Oklahoma Starterz a youth basketball team also came out to help. The young team put on their volunteer shirts and got to work playing alongside the smaller kids. Their coach said this is a lesson for the team to have a strong character on and off the court.

"It's amazing. It's really fun and I like giving back to the community," said 12-year-old basketball player Tani Oguntayo.

But one of the most exciting moments took place halfway through the event.

"I got a plaque for being involved in the community feeding children and safety," said neighbor Debera Mayberoy.

This honor was given to longtime community members and their contributions to better the area.

STCH is always welcoming volunteers. If you would like to volunteer and learn more about the organization, click here.

