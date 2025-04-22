Reservoir backup floods parts of Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Parts of Okmulgee County were flooded after the county's emergency manager, Jeff Moore, said that a reservoir at Okmulgee Creek was not draining quickly enough due to heavy rainfall on April 19.

He said a lack of state and federal funding has prevented the proper maintenance.

Reservoir backup flooded parts of Okmulgee County

The flooding caused Jodale Gipson's home in Okmulgee to be surrounded by water. Gipson said dealing with the aftermath of the rainfall has been difficult.

"Very stressful because really can't get the dogs out, you've got to keep the dogs inside, you can't do anything like your normal life," said Gipson.

KJRH

Gipson said she's thankful that, as of April 22, there was no damage to her home.

Gipson added that she lost her home in a similar flooding situation in 2022. She said going through this again was like reliving a nightmare.

"I'm very scared, very scared it's going to be another year like that year," said Gipson.

Moore said the county conservation district owns the reservoir. Gipson said she's been worried about the area flooding for years.

"Very frustrating, I'm not a real person to get mad and say things, but this has really driven me to my limit," said Gipson.

2 News asked Moore if there were any plans to repair the reservoir to prevent further issues.

"I explained to myself and Commissioner Ward this morning. They are working on agreements with the Creek Nation to come in and help them," said Moore.

KJRH

Gipson said she can't wait for that help to arrive so she can return to her everyday life in Okmulgee.

"It would mean 100% of our life changing, it would mean a lot," she said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

