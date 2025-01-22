Rescue continues, investigation starts in Beggs decade-long dog hoarding case

BEGGS, Okla. — Neighbors in Okmulgee County say a pack of unruly dogs has terrorized them for years.

Animal rescuers returned for a second day of trapping and a criminal investigation is also underway.

During their first rescue on Jan. 21, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals says 18 dogs were successfully trapped.

After a medical and behavioral evaluation, veterinarians say they are likely socially and medically okayed for adoption.

It was discovered that one of the dogs, now named Frankie, who had blood-stained fur when rescued, was the result of a chain embedded in his neck and stomach. The doctors say they believe he will be OK as well.

Now, rescuers are tasked with trapping a second group of dogs—further into the sprawling property, more timid than the first group and more difficult to catch.

Neighbors say the resident, who has since moved out, is a former breeder whose dog hoarding spiraled. Her animals roamed in packs, developing a territorial and unsocialized demeanor.

Murry Eggleston told 2 News one of the dogs killed his pet, but responding deputies told him it was a civil issue.

“It was kind of left to where, if they attack you, you can shoot them, you have permission,” he said. “That is not much fun for a homeowner.”

A second neighbor told us off-camera that the woman’s dogs killed his pet, too.

Multiple people said they tried to get help from law enforcement for 15 years.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice said he was unfamiliar with the case. He pulled 10 years of animal-related calls and only found four to that address. However, he said search parameters can be finicky.

“If someone didn’t give an [exact] address… it’s not going to show up,” he explained.

Nevertheless, the OSCO is looking into whether the dog owner could face abandonment or animal cruelty charges and not discounting the neighbor’s accusations.

“By all means, my deputies are human. I’m human. If something gets dropped, call us again,” he said.

Rice added that deputies responding to calls are typically only looking into what the call is about, rather than investigating a more significant issue that would require a search warrant.

Rice said state statutes regarding animals in rural areas are very broad. He said animal abuse is illegal, but hoarding them or letting them roam is not.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for the public’s help in caring for these animals. Here is a list of ways to donate.

