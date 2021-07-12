Republican lawmakers ask State Board of Education to set guidelines for ban on critical race theory

TULSA, Okla. — House Bill 1775 officially went into effect this month. It bans schools from teaching that individuals are inherently racist through critical race theory.

Now, seventeen Republican lawmakers are calling on the State Board of Education to lay down clear rules on how teachers talk about race.

Senator David Bullard (R) is leading the team of Republicans asking the board for clear guidelines so it is not left up to teachers to make their own interpretation of HB 1775.

State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister and the board are expected to meet on Monday to discuss what those guidelines are. Once they create a set of rules, it will then head to Governor Stitt’s office for final review.

The board also says these guidelines need to be addressed now especially with the school year just around the corner. Proponents of the bill say the concept of critical race theory is discriminatory and makes students believe systemic racism is a part of American society.

Opponents of HB 1755 believe it is an integral part of American history that should never be forgotten.

“I think this bill is trying to put blinders on the truth, blinders on the truth of the history of this country, the history of this state, the history of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” civil rights historian from Tulsa, Quraysh Ali Lansana said.

"We can and should teach this history without labeling a young child as an oppressor or requiring he or she feel guilt or shame based on their race or sex," Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

