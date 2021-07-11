Community teams up to renovate Tulsa's Lacy Ballfield

TULSA, Okla — An entire community is teaming up to revitalize Tulsa's very own Lacy Park Ballpark.

The historic ball field was once home to Tulsa's first all black semi-pro team, the T-Town Clowns.

Now a sandlot baseball club, the Tulsa Drillers, and other community members are working together to make a much-needed make-over happen.

The organizers behind the project are passionate about baseball, and they tell 2 News they're very excited about the renovations.

The T-Town Clowns called Lacy Park Ball Field their home in the 1950's.

In 2019, the Tulsa Rumblers, a sandlot baseball club, started playing pick up games in the field on Sunday afternoons but it was in desperate need of repairs.

Lacy Park Ball Field is part of the Tulsa City Park System.

When public funding to fix the ballpark wasn't available, a grassroots community project took it upon themselves to find the money and resources to make repairs happen.

Jake Cornwell, the co-founder of the Tulsa Rumblers, says, “currently we are still in mid-build, we are still finishing out the siding, we have all the security door in…we still lack one door to button it up…so the exterior is almost finished, and we’ll be cocking and painting all of that"

Cornwell says there's still much work to get done, so they are asking for help to get the water and plumbing working again.

