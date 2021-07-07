Tulsa County leads the state in new COVID-19 cases

TULSA COUNTY — Dr. Dale Bratzler announced today in a press conference that Tulsa County is leading with the newest COVID cases across the state.

Dr. Bratzler states Oklahoma is now in the top 10 states of new cases reported per day per capita. There are a reported 7 cases per 100,000 people, but the numbers continue to grow.

Last week, Dr. George Monks, immediate past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the Delta variant is present in the state and has twice the hospitalization rate.

READ MORE: Concern over Delta variant as COVID cases rise

Over 8,600 people have died in Oklahoma due to COVID-19 since the pandemic has started. The 7-day average of cases has gone down but may change with new cases in the state.

On June 7, Oklahoma was reporting 99 cases per day. Now, a month later, Oklahoma is reporting 261 cases on average per day in new COVID cases.

Tulsa County is one of the areas in Oklahoma that is seeing a rapid rise in cases. Up to 361 new COVID cases were reported in the past week.

Due to the newest wave in COVID cases, hospitalizations are going up around Green Country. Dr. Bratzler mentions that hospitals in the area are growing concerned as over a third of new cases are in an ICU bed.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --