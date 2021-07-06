Remembering Dr. Eric Jayne: Tulsa Humane Society veterinarian killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. — The medical director of Tulsa’s Humane Society was killed in a Friday morning car crash. His name is Dr. Eric Jayne.

Jayne just wanted to help animals, and that is what he did in the past 40 years. He traveled all over the country.

“He's irreplaceable,” Jennifer Kishimori said.

Kishimori is the president of CatFriends, a nonprofit organization in Hawaii.

“We depended on him to help us sterilize as many cats as possible,” she said. “His passing was completely unexpected, of course.”

In 2019, Jayne helped Kishimori and her team neuter 5,000 cats. He hoped to do it again. Kishimori says the cat population in Hawaii is out of control.

Jayne was also in the process of building a vet clinic on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

“The world of animal welfare is really hurting now because he had a part in so many of our lives. He was such a great person. We’re really going to miss him a lot,” said Morgan Littlebear, executive director of the Tulsa Humane Society.

The THS currently has a temporary veterinarian until they find someone to pick up where Jayne left off. Interested veterinarians can contact the THS office by phone at (918)495-3647 or online.

Anyone wishing to honor Jayne monetarily may do that on GoFundMe.

