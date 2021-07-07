Tulsa police searching for suspects after assault, robbery at smoke shop

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of assault and robbery at a local smoke shop.

Surveillance video shared by TPD shows the incident, which happened on June 17 at the Cloud Chaserz Smoke Shop near 26th and Sheridan.

Nick McElroy, an employee at the store, was sitting with his girlfriend and waiting to close the smoke shop when three men he said he recognized as previous customers walked in wearing masks.

“They came in and told us to sit there and they were going to take everything they wanted," he said. "And I was like, 'No you’re not.' And then, you know, they attacked me.”

The video shows two of the suspects attacking McElroy. His girlfriend went to call 911 while he attempted to get the suspects to leave. The video shows her also getting attacked by one of the suspects before he broke into the register and taking cash. McElroy said he was in shock and didn't know what to do, he just wanted them gone.

“I don’t know do they have a gun," McElroy said. "I don’t want to do something crazy and make them pull it on us and get shot. I was just trying to get through the situation kind of.”

McElroy said since the incident, the store is beefing up security. It's putting a new lock on the door and locking up early.

“You’ll actually probably have to get buzzed in late at night," McElroy said. "You know, we’ll have everybody on camera as they come to the door. That and we’ll all probably be armed from now on.”

He said he and his girlfriend are okay now and are just trying to move forward. While he said he’s angry at the suspects who attacked them, he also said he has empathy for them.

“I just wish that we didn’t live in a place that would cause people to have to do stuff like that," McElroy said.

If you have any information about the suspects you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Your call can remain anonymous.

