Jack White loves Tulsa and we love that

TULSA, Okla. — Jack White is an honorary Tulsan.

The Raconteur is a fan of T-town and the feeling is mutual. He's a Detroit native but throughout his career developed an affinity for Tulsa.

White, a Detroit native, is known for being a member of the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and his solo career. He's played several times in Tulsa both solo and with his bands. He's played Cain's Ballroom and held the first concert at ONEOK Field.

He's also known to love stopping at Weber's when he's in town. He also made a $30,000 donation to The Outsiders House museum. White is open about his love of Tulsa, talking to the Rolling Stone about why Tulsa is cool and talking about owning a home in Tulsa.

