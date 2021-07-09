Watch
Jack White loves Tulsa and we love that

<p>In this April 8, 2017 file photo, musician Jack White is seen before batting practice of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox, in Detroit. Grammy winner White is helping preserve a piece of 1980s movie history. The singer's management confirmed Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, he donated $30,000 to help restore a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and featured in 1983's "The Outsiders." Danny O'Connor is leading an effort to turn the house into a museum about the coming-of-age drama and book of the same name. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)</p>
Jack White donates $30K for Tulsa house in 'Outsiders'
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:54:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Jack White is an honorary Tulsan.

The Raconteur is a fan of T-town and the feeling is mutual. He's a Detroit native but throughout his career developed an affinity for Tulsa.

White, a Detroit native, is known for being a member of the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and his solo career. He's played several times in Tulsa both solo and with his bands. He's played Cain's Ballroom and held the first concert at ONEOK Field.

He's also known to love stopping at Weber's when he's in town. He also made a $30,000 donation to The Outsiders House museum. White is open about his love of Tulsa, talking to the Rolling Stone about why Tulsa is cool and talking about owning a home in Tulsa.

