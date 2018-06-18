Musician Jack White to perform at ONEOK Field in September

TULSA - The BOK Center announced Monday that musician Jack White will play at ONEOK Field in September.

White is set to play on Monday, September 17, for an exclusive outdoor concert, BOK Center said in a statement.

Officials said tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start at $46.50.

Tickets will not be available to purchase at ONEOK Field or the BOK Center box offices the week of June 18, officials said.

Officials said starting Monday, June 25, tickets will be available to purchase at the BOK Center during regular business hours.

