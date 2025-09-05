Reports: OHP Trooper shoots dog during Tulsa homeless camp raid

TULSA, Okla. — A spokesperson for the Tulsa Day Center said an early morning raid of a homeless camp led to a dog being shot by a state trooper.

This comes one day into Operation SAFE, a plan by Governor Kevin Stitt to use Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers to remove homeless people from state property and either take them to a shelter or treatment facility. If they refuse those two options, Stitt says they'll go to jail.

The Tulsa Day Center spokesperson said troopers went into a homeless camp early on Sept. 5, causing a dog in a tent to get scared and bark. They said this led to a trooper shooting the dog.

The dog was taken to the Tulsa Day Center, where workers found a vet to treat the dog. From last check, we're told the dog is stable and expected to survive.

Stitt posted this video on his social media of a homeless camp in Tulsa, hours after the raid and shooting happened.

We've reached out to his office to learn more details about the video, like where the camp was and if that location is where the shooting happened.

2 News is expecting statements from the Mayor's office and from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol later today. We will continue to update you.

