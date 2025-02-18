TULSA, Okla. — Negative temperatures made worse by 14 inches of snow forced the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, OHP troopers, and even the Oklahoma National Guard to close down entire highways and tollways in early February 2011.

What the 2 News Weather Center forecasts this week isn't quite up to that level as of Feb. 17, but the governor's office and Oklahoma Department of Transportation are preparing for the worst regardless.

ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach told 2 News via Zoom that 12-hour shifts are getting underway for workers beginning midnight Feb. 18.

Repeat of 2011 or not - be ready this week, state agencies warn

"Whether that's more plowing versus more of the salt and sand mixture, everything just goes hand in hand with how the storm develops," Gerlach said.

The spokesman added once there's a good idea of which counties are expecting more icy buildup this week, crews close to those areas can treat that sooner or call for more manpower if things get heavy. Staffing is steady and confidence is high, he said.

"We've been prepared all since the fall," Gerlach said. "Obviously, the past couple of weeks we've had a couple of storms to deal with, and this one's just another storm. And we're just gonna deal with it like we need to."

Gov. Stitt released his plan of action for the weather Feb. 17. The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated to Level 3 for increased readiness so far.



See also >>> RESOURCES: What to know when winter weather hits in Green Country

Should any drivers get stuck, the Oklahoma National Guard will also join Stranded Motorist Recovery teams in Green Country.

"Take a blanket with you, or an extra coat, so in case you happen to get stuck, you can have something," Gerlach said. "Help keep you warm. A couple of snacks, granola bars, protein snacks, something like that, and some bottled water just again, in case you happen to get stuck... In those absolute worst case scenarios where you do choose to get out and you do happen to get stuck, call 911. The law enforcement agencies are a lot better prepared to deal with stranded travelers than the men on the trucks."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

