Render Judgement | Toby Keith's horse to race in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Render Judgement, a horse co-owned by late country music star Toby Keith, will be in the Kentucky Derby.

Having a horse run in the Derby was a lifelong dream of Keith's.

"It was Toby’s dream….Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch," said a post on the star's Instagram.

The horse originally didn't make the cut to race, but after another horse was injured, it earned its spot.

Keep an eye out for Render Judgement out of Gate 15 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

You can watch the Kentucky Derby on Channel 2 on May 3 starting at 1:30 p.m. The race starts at 5:57 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

