Registered sex offender arrested again for exposing himself in midtown Tulsa

*This article contains graphic details that may be difficult for some to read.*

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a registered sex offender for allegedly exposing himself to multiple different people.

Daniel Hensley was found guilty of indecent exposure in 2021. In that case, a woman reported Hensley pulled up to her while she was outside of her apartment at 81st and Lewis and masturbated while attempting to talk to her, winking and making "kissy faces".

He was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Tulsa police arrested Hensley again on March 5 after a woman reported seeing a man drive around asking women suggestive questions and exposing himself near 38th and Delaware.

The caller followed Hensley until officers arrived near 13th and Lewis.

Officers said TPD received four more reports of a man driving through neighborhoods near 41st and Harvard, exposing himself and asking victims sexually explicit questions.

In all four the previous cases, Hensley matched the suspect description, TPD said.

He was arrested on three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of outraging public decency. Official charges are expected to be to filed and may change or increase.

TPD believes there might be additional cases involving Hensley and asks the public to report any incidents to the Special Victims Unit at (918) 596-9168.

