REGALIA LAWSUIT: BAPS agrees, in principle, to settle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — During the June 3, 2024 Board of Education meeting, Broken Arrow Public Schools board members agreed, in principle, to settle a lawsuit brought against the school district.

The suit challenges the right of the district to prevent students from wearing cultural regalia during their graduation ceremony.

The board members reached a proposed settlement while in executive session.

A BAPS spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The parties have reached a confidential settlement in principle. There is no admission of liability by the district or statement of truth as to the factual allegations in Ms. Black's pleadings. The payment of any monies is being made by the district's insurance carrier, but there is no signed agreement at this time."

2 News reached out to the attorney for the plaintiffs who "don't have a comment on pending litigation."

