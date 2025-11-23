RECORD NUMBERS: Route 66 Marathon kicks off with significant increase in participants

TULSA, Okla — The Williams Route 66 Marathon has officially kicked off this year, with record numbers.

According to Destiny Green, the executive director of the marathon, this year’s race was one of the biggest they’ve had.

It was completely sold out across all events.

The organization saw a six percent growth from last year, making it one of its strongest years ever.

Participants near and far said they were looking forward to the race.

Brent Sherl is from Skiatook, and said he's using the race as a way to stay active.

“I had a goal at the first year to run a half marathon every month," he said. "I felt really, really good today. This is my number 11 for November, and felt probably better than I have all year.”

For people looking to get into running, he said starting off at your own pace is best.

"I just say, get outside, do what you can, ride a bike, go walk, and then eventually you kind of build up," he said. "But the key point is just to stay consistent."

Jarret Kachel said he’s done this race before and was excited to do it again, but better.

“Was a six minute improvement from 2018 so we'll take it," he said. "It kicked my butt in 2018 it was snowing. It was cold. The hills are tough. I guess that's that's why we just wanted to another shot."

Ashley Scheevel came all the way from Minnesota, and is on her mission to do a half marathon in each state.

“This is great. I would recommend this to anybody," she said. "I was thinking about our next race, and I was like, we always need to look for a party like a good time, maybe not just check the state off. I recommend this to anybody.”

