'Really thankful': Okmulgee chamber expanding to grow county

BEGGS, Okla. — The Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce is expanding to help Okmulgee County by sharing resources, boosting tourism, and lending a hand to local business owners. Chamber staff said they're starting in 2026 with the city of Beggs.

Rafiq Ahmed is the owner of Beggs Pit Stop Grill, a gas station along West 2nd Street and South Creek Avenue. He said his business and the community could use a tourism boost.

"Yeah, it's a really tiny town, it's a small town, and business is a little hard," said Ahmed.

When 2 News told Ahmed about the Chamber's plans, he said it was a step in the right direction.

"Really good for us, really good for the town... When the town gets more business, it goes up a little bit more, so yeah, it's a little help," said Ahmed.

Sarah Rhodes, the executive director with the Okmulgee Chamber, said they'll highlight local businesses and the city's lakes.

"We're here, and we're here to stay, and we have a lot to offer," said Rhodes.

Ahmed said more tourism could be massive for the city.

"They explore the city, and when they explore the city, they need gas… Yes, it's helping our business," said Ahmed.

Rhodes told 2 News they had plans to add the city of Morris as part of their expansion. Then hopefully the entire Okmulgee County.

In Okmulgee, success doesn't stop at the city limits. It spreads, one business, one family, one community at a time.

"Taking this initiative to grow our business, yeah, we're really thankful for them," said Ahmed.

