REAL ROBOTS: Port of Catoosa manufacturers get high-tech demonstration lab

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Port of Catoosa welcomed a new high-tech demonstration lab that may inspire local manufacturers to update its technology.

The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance's demonstration lab is nearly 2,000 square feet and features a robotic box-building machine.

"The manufacturing that we designed and put in here, was really designed and set up to support small and medium-sized manufacturers. Those that don’t have necessarily a large resource base. And have the ability to experiment and use some of these technologies," said OMA President and CEO Dave Rowland.

OMA partnered with Roger County and the Port Authority to fund the site.

The lab offers manufacturers a hands-on experience to try out the technology and determine whether they want to adopt it.

The advanced robotic systems are not expected to replace jobs, but the people 2 News spoke with said they may change positions.

"Automation doesn’t necessarily take our jobs. But it does change our jobs and it will make our jobs better in the future," said Sheila Shook the director of workforce and education at the Port Authority.

Others said the technologies may add positions depending on the new resources.

"For every bit of new technologies, you are actually adding from anywhere from 2.5 new jobs for simple automation to maybe even 8 when you are really using high volume and high tech. Applications," said Rowland.

The lab doesn’t only include the boxing robot, but it also includes a large 3D printer.

The 3D printer came in handy for the demonstration lab, as the team customized the robotic machine to perform four additional functions.

Rowland said that is the tech's adaptability.

Manufacturers are not the only ones allowed to visit the lab. Schools are also welcome to view the demonstrations.

"This program fits in perfectly with the State Department of Education’s ICAP program. The Individual Career Academic Plan Program helping students see this type of job in the future," said Shook.

OMA and the Port Authority are working with local Port of Catoosa manufacturers to share the technology.

The lab welcomes groups to visit and test the advanced technology. It said the tech matches that of the larger corporations.

The demonstration lab is by appointment only. To learn more, visit the Oklahoma Manufacturer Alliance website.

