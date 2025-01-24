QUITTIN TIME: QuikTrip revives store-brand beer nearly 50 years later

TULSA, Okla. — A new brand of beer can be found on QuikTrip shelves around Tulsa starting on Jan. 24.

Dubbed "Quittin' Time", the beer pays homage to an interaction between the company's vice president of marketing and it's co-founder in 1977.

The story goes that as VP of Marketing Wyatt Phillips was finishing a long workday when Co-Founder Chester Cadieux walked by his office and said "It's quittin' time."

Wyatt heard Chester stop, turn around, and poke his head into the office. He knew immediately what Chester was thinking. Soon after, the store-brand beer was born.

QT describes the beer as light, crisp and refreshing.

"QuikTrip is always looking to meet our customers' changing tastes," said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. "As the craft beer scene evolves, we're thrilled to reintroduce Quittin' Time—a locally brewed, top-quality beer that brings back fond memories and satisfies today's beer enthusiasts."

QuikTrip is partnering with Tulsa's Marshall Brewing to produce the beer. It's available in six-pack 12-ounce cans and 19.2-ounce singles.

“We’re thrilled to partner with QuikTrip to bring Quittin’ Time Premium Beer to hardworking Oklahomans,” said Marshall Brewing Founder and Brewmaster Wes Marshall. “This collaboration celebrates the perfect moment at the end of the day when you can unwind and enjoy a quality, locally crafted beer. Quittin’ Time is brewed with pride in Tulsa and designed to be the ideal companion for your well-earned break.”

The public is invited to celebrate the release with a 5 p.m. Friday launch party at Marshall Brewing’s taproom at 1742 E. Sixth St.

Following the launch at Tulsa area QuikTrip locations, additional markets will be considered for Quittin’ Time Premium Beer in the coming weeks, a QT spokesperson said.

