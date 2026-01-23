PSO prepares over 1,000 workers for winter storm response

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma has activated its storm management processes and positioned over 1,000 workers strategically across the state as a winter storm approaches the region.

The utility company is requesting additional help for the incoming weather system and will keep emergency protocols in place until the threat clears.

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn said the company expects less impact from this storm compared to ice events because current forecasts show primarily snow rather than ice accumulation.

"There's a big difference between an ice storm and a snow storm. Ice has a pretty big impact on the electric grid. It builds up on lines, builds up on trees near lines, and can definitely be detrimental and can lead to power outages. Snow is a little bit more forgiving on the electric grid," Rahn said.

"It looks like that's what we're kind of expecting this weekend. The forecasts are showing mostly snow, maybe a little bit of ice down south, but you know, we're prepared for any weather, whether it be ice or snow."

PSO's top priorities during the storm include keeping power on, restoring service quickly if outages occur, and ensuring crew safety in dangerous cold conditions.

The company asks customers to have patience while crews work during the storm. Customers who lose power can report outages on PSO's website and monitor restoration times through the company's website and social media channels.

