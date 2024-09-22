Watch Now
Pryor police investigating deadly early morning hit-and-run

Police in Pryor Creek are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Police said a juvenile was killed in the accident, which happened Sunday morning at about 4:30 AM, near 470 Road (also known as Old Airport Road) on Highway 69.

In a Facebook post, Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said the young person was hit while riding their bicycle on the southbound shoulder of Highway 69.

Cantrell said in the post that the suspect drove from the scene, and police are now utilizing the FLOCK camera system to identify the driver and their vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the accident to contact the Pryor Police Department.

