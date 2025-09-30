'Proud of our team': Saint Francis becomes Tulsa's second Level 1 trauma center

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital doctors and nurses celebrated their new title as Tulsa's second Level 1 Trauma Center at 61st and Yale. A title that staff says means faster and better care for patients in critical condition.

2 News joined the hospital staff on Sept. 30 as they showcased the level of care Oklahomans can expect. Nathan Powell is a surgeon with Saint Francis.

"It's very big for this hospital and for the state of Oklahoma," said Powell.

Powell said the Level 1 title is the highest ranking a hospital can get from the American College of Surgeons.

"I think it's a statement everyone in Oklahoma and the country… Puts a stamp of approval and some respect on the work we're doing here," said Powell.

Powell added that the hospital will have every kind of specialist for a trauma situation 24/7.

"I'm very proud of our team, I'm very proud of this institution, this is something that's been years in the making," said Powell.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said this was a significant step forward for Oklahoma's health and safety.

"It's a big day for Tulsa, it's a big day for the state, there are people's lives that will be saved because of this day," said Nichols.

Powell said rural hospitals will be able to transport patients to this location and get the highest level of care for emergencies and recovery.

He added that through a partnership with OSU Medical, they'll train future physicians.

"A lot of hard work by a lot of people… I'm just very proud of our team, it's a very exciting day," said Powell.

