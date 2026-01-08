PROPOSED MOSQUE: Oklahoma AG to investigate plans

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Attorney General said his office will investigate the proposal for a mosque in Broken Arrow.

In a news release on January 8th, Getner Drummond said, “Given the realities of global terrorism, there can be no compromise on public safety and security. In our state, we have already seen a radical Islamist sentenced for plotting mass murder. Several 9/11 hijackers had attended an Oklahoma flight school. It is only appropriate to act with caution when the project in question might have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The Broken Arrow Planning Commission recently approved rezoning for the proposal. 2 News attended that meeting:

People against the Mosque held an organizational meeting weeks later, 2 News also attended:

The AG's office said, “Oklahomans deserve confidence that local land-use decisions are being made lawfully, transparently and in full compliance with state and federal law. My office will examine whether the proposed development and the processes surrounding it meet those legal requirements.”

The city has already moved the Jan. 12 special meeting to be held at the NSU-Broken Arrow campus administration building.

