Proposed bills aim to protect domestic abuse survivors

TULSA, Okla. — As lawmakers prep for the new state legislative session a couple bills aim to help victims of domestic violence. This is led by a big push from advocacy organizations.

As Oklahoma tops the country in domestic abuse, members of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) based in north Tulsa said the state now has multiple chances to fix that in the Capitol.

"I think it's time for legislators to be putting through legislation that involves domestic violence," DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall told 2 News.

Lyall said Senate Bill 1470, better known as the Oklahoma Survivors Act, offers leniency to victims of abuse who commit a crime against their perpetrators. It would also reduce current sentences for crimes that stem from victimization.

"What this reform will do will look at mitigating those sentences for survivors who've already endured a relationship that's been violent and oftentimes begin fighting back or became aggressive back and ended up with a stiffer sentence than the perpetrator," Lyall added.

OK Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat authored the bill. His office sent 2 News this statement:

Senate Bill 1470 is is about protecting victims of horrific acts at the hands of violent criminals. This legislation would ensure during the sentencing phase for a survivor of domestic abuse, who may retaliate against their abuser, the court will consider the abuse the individual experienced as a mitigating factor. We already have laws that protect victims who retaliate to defend themselves in self-defense situations. Victims of domestic violence are individuals who have sometimes suffered for years at the hands of an abuser. We must protect their rights to self-defense, just as we would if someone were trying to use deadly force while breaking into a home. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat

SB 1326 is authored by Sen. Michael Brooks (D-Oklahoma City).

His bill would add those convicted of domestic abuse to the Marry Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.

In it, violent offenders must provide an address to law enforcement within three days of sentencing or release. Offenders also must remain registered for at least 10 years after completing their sentence.

Sen. Brooks' office said, "Domestic abusers are some of the most dangerous individuals there are. Adding them to the violent crime registry can help save lives."

Lyall said Brooks' bill needs some clarifying, but is happy that both prioritize tackling such a serious issue.

"These harm-doers may be affected by not getting a job which then impacts their support of family. I think it would be wrong to think that these harm-doers are no longer parents," she said.

"It's encouraging to see that legislators are now taking ahold of this issue and looking to do the right thing."

Lyall added she's heard at least one other bill in the works that would increase state funding for organizations like DVIS after not seeing an increase in over a decade.

