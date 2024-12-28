PRIORITIZING PETS: Local pub helping with pet supply outreach

TULSA, Okla — Caz's Pub in downtown Tulsa is making an effort to provide community outreach.

Owner of the pub, Jeff Castleberry said he found an organization that would help complete this mission.

“It’s the time of year where we think about giving to others and it was the perfect opportunity for us to show our love of animals," he said. "Our staff, they love animals and we wanted to give back to the community."

He and his team decided to start a pet supply drive, collecting things like leashes, harnesses, dog and cat food, food bowls, and toys.

Castleberry said Tito's also pitched in, donating items to start off the fundraiser.

When brainstorming what local organization to partner with, Castleberry landed on Pause4Paws.

The non-profit works to help pet owners seek and find treatment for mental health, substance abuse and homelessness.

Ashleigh Rosson was one of those owners who experienced a mental health crisis just before the holidays.

She found help through Pause4Paws.

“People don’t think about dogs, they are our pets, they’re our family members," she said. “The fact that they were able to step in, in an immediate need of a crisis so that I could be freed up and go get help for my own situation was a blessing beyond measure.”

She said she was able to get the help she needed because she knew her pups, Scarlett and Jackson, were being cared for by a foster family.

Evan Taylor is the executive director of the organization and said everything helps.

“We always need more supplies, dog food, cat food,” said Taylor.

He said a lot of work goes into ensuring that each pet is paired with a foster family.

“So once we get them to the vet and they get fixed, any medical needs they might have, they go to one of our pre-approved fosters that we vetted," he said. "We will provide them with anything from the food, kitty litter, kennel, dog bed, leashes.”

He said donations like the ones Caz's is collecting go a long way in making sure everything runs smoothly so the organization can spend more time and money on other needs.

Caz's Pub will be collecting supplies until January 1.

