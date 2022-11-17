Preparations underway for execution of Richard Fairchild in McAlester

6:00 a.m.

Preparations are now underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of Richard Fairchild on Thursday morning.

Fairchild is sentenced to death for the beating of his girlfriend's son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall, to death in Del City 1993. He's one of several inmates scheduled for execution over the next few months.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to not recommend clemency for Fairchild in early October.

This marks the third execution to resume after weeks of debates earlier in the year about whether the state's execution methods are constitutional and violated death row inmates' rights.

The debate started last October when John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process. Descriptions from witnesses caused some to question if the execution went as planned, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it went "without complications."

Since then, many death row inmates and their legal teams have submitted requests to courts to put a pause on executions.

The courts put a hold on executions to determine the requests. Months later, a judge ruled that Oklahoma can continue with its executions by lethal injection, ruling that the inmates in this case "have fallen well short" of proving that the method of execution violates their constitutional rights.

ODOC announced shortly that executions are resuming in the fall.

Fairchild is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

