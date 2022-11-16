Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says his office needs more deputies after four deputies and one investigator were put on administrative leave after firing their service weapons during a standoff with a man last week.

Law enforcement shot and killed a man while responding to a call on Nov. 9 in Catoosa where OSBI says a man shot a nail gun at deputies before they shot and killed him. Walton says the resulting investigation led to him having to pull deputies out of their regular roles to patrol the county.

“Never in our deepest fears would we think that in one day that we would lose 25 percent of our workforce in patrol,” Walton said.

Now, fewer than 20 patrol deputies are left to watch the county which consists of 90,000 people in 711 square miles. Walton says if the sheriff’s office had a larger budget, he’d be able to hire more deputies, so the county is still covered during instances like this.

“What happens when this happens is, leaves get canceled, training gets canceled, we pull people out of administrative roles. We pulled our jail administrator from his duties in the jail," Walton said.

Locals weighed in on the idea of providing more funding for the sheriff's office.

Tommy Skaggs says he agrees more deputies is a good idea.

“I mean with duties that police officers have to do, they need as big of a force as they can get,” Skaggs said.

Jacqueline McKinney says she would rather see more extensive training than more deputies.

“If they are going to make a change, I feel like the quality of officer means a lot more to us than the quantity," McKinney said.

Walton says not only are the deputies needed but so is equipment.

"If you hire today, a deputy who comes on, we should hand you a patrol rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, shield, a vest and a good car that’s safe to drive. And we can't do that."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --