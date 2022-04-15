Grounds preparation moves along at Southern Hills for PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News got an inside look at how crews are preparing for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Multiple grandstands are nearly built and crews are shifting focus to preparing the course for one of the sport’s biggest events of the year.

Similar to last year’s Senior PGA Championship, it takes a lot of work to get this course ready for pro-athletes and thousands of fans. The only difference is that there’s a bit more pressure to make it perfect.

Russ Myers, the course superintendent, is responsible for everything inside the course ropes. That includes the fairways, bunkers, putting greens and everything in between.

While there’s still a lot of work to do, he says they are in a much better place this year than they were last year at this time. Myers says a winter storm before the Senior PGA caused a lot of damage to the turf and much of its growth. But this year, he says they have a leg-up thanks to a mild winter season.

“I’m excited for the community to come out and show the rest of the world what Tulsa and Oklahoma is all about,” Myers said.

Myers says a few overnight freezes have delayed some of the grass growth but he says it will be picture-perfect by tee-time on May 19.

