Prayer vigil at Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Community members will be gathering in a few hours to hold a prayer service in downtown Tulsa.
Holy Family Cathedral is hosting a service to honor those killed and to help the community heal.
This follows the tragic event where a gunman killed four people at a medical building in the St. Francis Medical Complex on Wednesday, June 1st.
Holy Family Cathedral is located at 820 S. Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa and the vigil will start at 7:00 p.m.
The shooting took the lives of Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, medical assistant Amanda Glenn, and a patient William Love.
