POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Child makes National Creative Board Again

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa third grader is not only gearing up for back- to-school, she's also returning to Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination.

This is 8-year-old Isabelle's second year as a part as a creative collective of kids who help the dried fruit and snack company. Kids ages 6-12 work with the company's executives to provide feedback about the company's innovations.

Last year one of Isabelle's biggest Board accomplishments was helping to create Blueberry and Vanilla Yogurt covered raisins.

Along with the opportunity of serving on the Boars, Isabelle also gets a $5000 scholarship. You can learn more about the program here: https://www.sunmaid.com/boardofimagination/.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

