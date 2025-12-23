Police search for suspect after 18-year-old shot in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old girl was shot in the head near S. Union Ave. and West 61st St.

The shooting happened after noon on Dec. 23.

First responders took the girl to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arguing with his 18-year-old girlfriend and the man was asked to leave.

TPD said the 19-year-old grew more agitated and fired several shots from the driveway into the garage.

Officers said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the head, and the suspect ran from the scene.

Police are using drones to find the suspect.

